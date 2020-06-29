Hudson Valley Diner Named One Of Upstate NY’s ‘Most Iconic’

A popular diner found along Route 17 has been named one of Upstate New York's most iconic restaurants.

New York Upstate has laid out the 13 'most iconic' and among establishments in Buffalo, Rochester and Cooperstown, the Roscoe Diner among the best of the best. The Sullivan County eatery was built in 1962 and has been family owned since 1969.

According to their website, it's a frequent stop-off point for travelers including downstate students and families on their way to upstate colleges and universities. The summer months often see a number of fishermen, Roscoe is known as 'Trout Town USA'.

The Roscoe Diner is known for its top-shelf breakfast, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. But it's the homemade cheesecake and cookies that keep people coming back for more.

They just opened a few days ago for inside dining and are now able to be at 50% capacity. They're open daily 6 AM - 10 PM.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: