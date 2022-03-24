NO JOKE: HV Diner Where Impractical Joker Visited is For Sale

Everyone has a favorite place to go when it comes to going out to eat. Whether it’s a local diner, cute brunch spot or fancy dinner setting, there’s something for everyone.

Depending on the day or mood, there are so many places to eat within the Hudson Valley. A celebrity decided to join in on the food options in our area.

In 2020, Valley Diner had a visitor from a hilarious celebrity.

James "Murr" Murray from TruTv's, Impractical Jokers stopped by in January of 2020. At the time, Impractical Jokers were on tour and spent the weekend in New York City, performing at Radio City Music Hall. I wonder what brought him to the Hudson Valley and what he enjoyed at this diner. Murr is one of my favorite’s from Impractical Jokers, it would have been awesome to meet him.

Over the past couple of years, many celebrities have passed through the Hudson Valley and enjoyed a meal or two.

In 2021, Post Malone made a special appearance in Poughkeepsie. He made friends and stopped in for a meal at Hurricane Bar & Grill.

Also in 2021, Flo Rida dinned in at a Hudson Valley BBQ spot. He was at Brothers Barbeque in Cornwall.

However, even those these Hudson Valley businesses have been visited by celebrities, doesn't mean that they will be open forever.

Over the past couple of years, some of our favorite Hudson Valley businesses have closed their doors. Some of them have reopened while others embark a new journey in life.

However, all things remain, our love and support for local businesses. Throughout everything, we have came together as a community to say our goodbyes and congratulate those on their new journey. It's all about the people we meet along the way and the memories we create with those that matter.

The Valley Diner on Route 9W, located in the Middlehope area closed their doors.

They were open for about 6 years. I had the chance of dining in here. It is now for sale.

The owners now have a new restaurant.

The new restaurant is called Brix Gastropub. This is located in Marlboro, right up the road from Valley Diner.

I wonder what will be in this building once it sells.

Brix Gastropub

1 King St, Marlboro NY 12542

Valley Diner

5550 Rte 9W, Newburgh NY 12550

Did you ever go to the Valley Diner? Where is your favorite diner in the Hudson Valley?

