HV Property Owners Face 19 Violations for ‘Illegal Construction’

Officials say the alleged violations pose "an imminent threat to life."

The Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes is investigating upwards of 19 alleged violations at 35 Commerce Street, owned by Elegant Party Rental LLC., and 37 Commerce Street, owned by 37-39 Commerce LLC., in Spring Valley stemming from illegal construction.

The Office responded to a complaint about two structures that were constructed on the backend of neighboring commercial properties. An investigation by inspectors found that these massive shed-like structures were illegally constructed, including unapproved electrical connections, without any permits and violates the Uniform State Building Code as well as the local zoning code, officials say.

35 Commerce Street, Spring Valley, New York

“I’m angry that just weeks into taking over the Building Department in the Village of Spring Valley, we found a commercial property not connected to 44-control, our County’s Emergency Dispatch. It’s negligence like this that puts lives at risk," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. “Our message to the people of Rockland is clear and unambiguous, we will hold property owners like this accountable.”

37 Commerce Street, Spring Valley, New York

Both front-end commercial businesses were also discovered to have completed illegal interior construction without permits and inspectors learned 37 Commerce Street was not connected to Rockland County Sheriff’s Office 44-Control Fire Dispatch, a required emergency alarm system for commercial buildings, according to the Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes.

“As I said before, we are operating this department with a zero-tolerance policy for code violations that pose an imminent threat to life, health, and safety of residents, visitors and first responders," Office of Buildings and Codes Director Ed Markunas stated.

Illegal structures

The alleged illegally constructed sheds are in violation and cannot be used or occupied, officials say.

The property owners must apply to the Zoning Board of Appeals in the Village of Spring Valley for a variance. If approved, the owner would need to re-apply for building permits at the County Office of Buildings and Codes and then have the structures inspected to ensure they fully comply with the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention, Building, and Energy Codes.

