Hudson Valley Veterans To Get Assistance Handling Finances

Veterans in Dutchess County will learn to maintain financial health at a series of free seminars being conducted by the comptroller.

Comptroller Robin Lois is partnering with Hudson River Housing and VetZero to reach out to veterans and provide them with information about how to properly manage their money. The free seminars will focus on making and following a budget, how to file income taxes and ways to increase your credit score. The series will also inform veterans how to utilize government services that are specifically available to veterans.

american military family relaxing Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Lois tells us that financial education is something that's been lacking from public school education for far too long. Many veterans who enter their military careers after school never get an opportunity to learn about managing their finances. The comptroller says the goal of the free seminars is to give vets the tools they need to have healthy finances.

The first seminar in the series will focus on balancing a personal budget, understanding and raising credit scores and filing income taxes. Free dinner will also be provided for all in attendance. The two-hour event will take place on April 12 at 5:30pm at the Poughkeepsie VFW Post 170 on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

Those who are interested should bring their tax documents, bank statements and other financial information they may have questions about. More information about the event can be found on Dutchess County's website.