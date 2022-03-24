As the people of Ukraine continue to defend themselves against Russia's invasion, video has surfaced of the different ways in which people are preparing to fight. One such video to recently make the rounds online showed the citizens of Odessa ready to stand their ground and part of the preparation being spurred on by Bon Jovi's year 2000 hit, "It's My Life."

As you might expect, Jon Bon Jovi saw the footage, quoting a bit of the lyric from the song in response: “This is for the ones who stood their ground… Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini

It's not a huge surprise that Bon Jovi, a native of New Jersey, would lend his support as New Jersey's 101.5 FM points out that the state boasts the fourth largest Ukrainian population in the U.S.

As you see in the clip, local denizens of Odessa are filling and loading sandbags into the back of a truck while Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" plays. There's even a drummer on hand to give an extra kick to the beat to spur on the action as the effort continues.

Get a closer look at the lyrics below to see why the song is so fitting.

Bon Jovi, "It's My Life" Lyrics

This ain't a song for the broken-hearted

No silent prayer for faith-departed

And I ain't gonna be just a face in the crowd

You're gonna hear my voice when I shout it out loud

It's my life

It's now or never

But I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive

(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said, "I did it my way"

I just want to live while I'm alive

It's my life

Yeah, this is for the ones who stood their ground

For Tommy and Gina, who never backed down

Tomorrow's getting harder, make no mistake

Luck ain't even lucky, got to make your own breaks

It's my life

And it's now or never

I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive

(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said, "I did it my way"

I just want to live while I'm alive

'Cause it's my life

Better stand tall when they're calling you out

Don't bend, don't break, baby, don't back down

It's my life

And it's now or never

'Cause I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive

(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said, "I did it my way"

I just want to live while I'm alive

And it's now or never

I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive

(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said, "I did it my way"

I just want to live while I'm alive

'Cause it's my life

Though Bon Jovi's tweet helped the video spread, the initial footage was shot and posted by Olexander Scherba on Twitter, who noted that "#Odessa preparing fortifications & getting ready to fight," and asking that the video make its way to Bon Jovi.

Since the start of the invasion last month, OHCHR has verified that there have been nearly 1,000 civilian casualty deaths and over 1,500 injured.

Revisit Bon Jovi's 2000 hit "It's My Life" in the player below and you can see how other rock and metal acts are helping out with the war effort in Ukraine in the gallery below that.

Bon Jovi, "It's My Life"