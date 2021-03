Rapper Post Malone was making friends in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.

When going out to eat in the Hudson Valley you don't usually run into celebrities, but that's just what happened this week in the Arlington area of the City of Poughkeepsie.

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie

