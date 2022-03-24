Do New Yorkers Drink More Than Other States in the Country?

Americans have been drinking more and more in recent years. A struggling economy, high cost of living, and then the COVID-19 pandemic have all led to more drinking and rising alcohol sales across the board. But what parts of the country are drinking the most? What states seem to drink continuously? A new study examined some of the numbers, and it looks like New Yorkers really like to drink - a lot.

A survey of 3,255 respondents over 21 by American Addiction Centers says that 19% of Americans start drinking when they're 21, and continue to do so the remainder of their lives without taking a prolonged break. But when you look at New York's numbers, the results are a bit higher. The study says that 27% of New Yorkers (about 1 in 4) never take a break from the booze from the time they're of legal age.

This definitely puts us toward the top of the list. Minnesota had the highest number of prolonged drinkers, at 32%. Delaware was lowest at 7%.

How Much Beer is New York Really Drinking?

It's no secret that New Yorkers drink a lot of beer. With an abundance of available breweries, and more and more popping up each year, there are always plenty of options for your next drink. But how much beer does the state actually produce in a given year? How much when compared to other states? Just how many breweries does the Empire State boast? This could give you a few tips, and hopefully point you in the right direction when planning your next beer tour.

World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. The major well-known breweries remain on top of the list when it comes to beer sold across the U.S. 1. Bud Light 2. Coors Light 3. Miller Light.

However, craft breweries continue to grow exponentially in the United States, with the number of barrels from craft breweries shipped growing from 9.1 million in 2008 to 25.9 million in 2018. That's quite a huge jump, and the number only continues to increase.

So, How Many Barrels Does New York Produce?

According to World Population Review, New York state produces 1,347,435 barrels of beer a year.