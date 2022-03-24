New York Man Killed Near 1 of the ‘Busiest Malls in Hudson Valley’

A Hudson Valley man was murdered at work in broad daylight near "one of the busiest malls in the Hudson Valley."

On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty verdict of a Delaware man in the killing of a Hudson Valley man. The local man owned a car dealership in the region.

In 2018, Youbens Joseph of Wallkill, the owner of Youbs Auto Sales on Route 59 in West Nyack, was shot three times, police say. The 37-year-old was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery but died from his injuries.

After a two-week trial, a Rockland County jury convicted 28-year-old Eric Ross, Jr., 28, of Wilmington, Delaware for murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Nov. 24, 2018, at approximately 3:09 p.m., Ross drove to Youbs Auto Sales, located at 375 Route 59, West Nyack, to confront owner Youbens Joseph about a Hyundai Sonata he had recently purchased from the dealership.

Ross was upset because he was having issues with the car, officials say.

A verbal altercation erupted between Ross and Joseph, during which the dealer stated that there was nothing that he could do for Ross. Moments later, the Ross drew a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol and shot Joseph.

"The senseless daytime killing of Youbens Joseph across the street from one of the busiest malls in the Hudson Valley left residents in shock and anger. This extreme act of violence is never the solution to any dispute. A young man is dead and a family is grieving this tragic loss," Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28. Ross faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

