6 Local Hudson Valley Businesses With the Best Apparel

If there's one thing we have in the Hudson Valley, it's fantastic locally-run businesses. From creative eateries to award-winning breweries, the Hudson Valley has really made a name for itself over the past few years.

Supporting Local Businesses of the Hudson Valley

Many of our beloved local businesses in the area took a pretty big hit during the height of the 2020 pandemic lockdown. While some sadly could not weather the storm, the community came to rally around tons of businesses by ordering food to go from local restaurants, shopping locally online for gifts, and even hosting fundraisers to keep these businesses alive.

While many of the hardships from lockdown are seemingly behind us, locally-run businesses could always use the community's support. Aside from being a regular patron of these businesses, there's another fun way you can show your support.

The Best Hudson Valley Merch

Whether it's a quirky, town-specific inside joke like the iconic South Butts Christmas ornament or a t-shirt with your favorite brewery's logo, there's something special about representing something you love.

Many of our local businesses in the Hudson Valley offer some pretty cool merch for purchase. We pick out some of our favorites below. And if we missed any of your favorites, let us know! We'd love to add to the list!

