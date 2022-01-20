Hudson Valley NEEDED in Order to Combat the National Blood Shortage

It has been a little more than a week since The American Red Cross issued that we are in a national blood crisis. This poses a major risk to patient care as this is the worst shortage in over a decade. What is causing this shortage? In short, many people can summarize it into one word: "pandemic."

Since March of 2020:

10% overall blood donation decline

62% drop in college and high school drives due to the pandemic. Student donors accounted for around 25% of donors in 2019.

Ongoing blood drive cancellations due to illness, weather-related closures, and staffing limitations

Additional factors like a surge of Covid-19 cases and an active flu season may compound the already bad situation

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. The population of the Hudson Valley is 2,061,530. That means, if everyone in our region was able to donate, that could potentially save over 6 million lives! Even if only half of the population is eligible and donates, that is still around 3 million lives, which is no small feat.

It is not like there are not people out there who wish to donate. Before donating, it is wise to look over the Medication Deferral List. I was turned away a few months ago because of a medication I was on. As much as someone may want to give blood, make sure that your blood is safe to give.

Another factor that is heavily under debate right now is the ban on gay and bisexual men. The decades-old guidance from the FDA says to "defer for 3 months from the most recent sexual contact, a man who has sex with another man during the past 3 months." This controversial guidance was put in place in 1983 during the AIDS epidemic.

Besides all this, many Americans are more hesitant to give blood than ever. Even when the stars align and a blood drive can happen, many people are timid to go because of the fear instilled by the pandemic. That, and there is much confusion over what is allowed during this time, especially in regards to travel, vaccinations, and more. To clear up any misconceptions, the Red Cross has compiled multiple lists outlining protocols.

To schedule an appointment, follow this link and type in your zip code. Below is a list of blood drives that will be happening in January in the Hudson Valley. All blood types are urgently needed to help end the blood crisis, so any kind is appreciated.

January 20th - Moose Lodge 904 in Hyde Park, 12538

- Moose Lodge 904 in Hyde Park, 12538 January 20th - Hyatt House in Fishkill, 12524

January 20th- Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla,10595

January 21st - The Galleria Mall in Poughkeepsie, 12601

- The Galleria Mall in Poughkeepsie, 12601 January 22nd - St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Woodstock, 12498

- St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Woodstock, 12498 January 24th -Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kingston, 12402

-Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kingston, 12402 January 25th - Marist College Student Center in Poughkeepsie, 12601

- Marist College Student Center in Poughkeepsie, 12601 January 25th - Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, 12601

January 25th - Livingston Manor Fire House in Livingston Manor, 12758

January 26th - St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights, 10598

- St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights, 10598 January 26th - Columbia Memorial Hospital Administrative Building in Hudson, 12534

January 27th - Best Western Plus in Kingston, 12401

- Best Western Plus in Kingston, 12401 January 27th - Rock Hill Firehouse in Rockhill, 12775

January 28th - Elks Lodge 275 in Poughkeepsie, 12603

- Elks Lodge 275 in Poughkeepsie, 12603 January 28th - Newburgh Armory Unity Center, 12550

January 28th - Trinity Episcopal Church Barclay Heights in Saugerties, 12477

New York's Most Notorious Serial Murders & Where They Killed Here is a list of New York's most notorious murderers. The list was created with information compiled by Murderpedia.org

7 Of the Most Unsafe Streets in Newburgh, New York There are the 7 Most unsafe streets in Newburgh according to Crime Grade.

This Kingston Castle Comes Complete with a Secret Tunnel This Kingston listing has a massive house, huge property, AND a secret tunnel