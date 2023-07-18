Inadequate Support for New York Caregivers Revealed in Survey

New York State is home to a staggering number of caregivers who devote countless hours to supporting their loved ones. However, a recent survey has shed light on the increasing need for additional support and assistance for these dedicated caregivers.

According to the AARP survey, there are approximately 4.1 million caregivers in New York State, providing an astonishing 2.68 billion hours of unpaid care. These caregivers are the forces behind the well-being and quality of life of their loved ones, but their efforts often go unnoticed and unsupported.

One of the most eye-opening findings of the survey is the financial strain that is experienced by caregivers. Many caregivers reported having to cut back on their own savings and said that they struggle to meet basic necessities. The economic impact of unpaid caregiving in New York is significant, with an estimated annual cost of $32 billion if paid at market rates.

The emotional and physical toll of caregiving can’t be underestimated either. Caregivers often experience high levels of stress, exhaustion, and burnout as they juggle their caregiving duties with their personal and professional lives. The lack of support networks and available resources only strengthens these challenges.

To address these issues, AARP is advocating for several key measures to support New York caregivers. One of their recommendations is the implementation of state tax credits to alleviate the financial burden faced by caregivers. Additionally, investments in aging programs, increased funding for long-term care, and the expansion of respite care options are essential steps toward providing caregivers with the support they desperately need.

