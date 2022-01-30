13 Cold Cases That Still Haunt New York’s Hudson Valley

In the last few years we've seen a surge in true crime television shows and podcasts. A look at the front page of any podcast app will show you that we are devouring shows like "Crime Junkie," "My Favorite Murder" and "Dateline."

Listen, I'm one of those people who dive right into the true crime world. But when it hits close to home, it feels a little different and you're reminded at the end of the day that these stories aren't just entertainment. There are families and communities mourning a loved one or friend.

With that being said, we decided to put the spotlight on a handful of unsolved cold cases or missing persons cases along with weird unexplained happenings in the Hudson Valley of New York. Did we miss some? Most likely. It was reported back in 2021 that over 60 children have recently gone missing from New York State alone.

We found source materials from the New York State Police, the FBI, missing person groups on Facebook, local news outlets like NY Upstate and ABC 7 NY, and missing person databases such as NamUs.gov.

Who knows, maybe this story will show up on someone's timeline and it will spark a memory of important information that can help move a cold case along. If there is a story we missed that you think we should add to the list send us a message through our mobile apps.

If you have any information regarding any of the missing people or cold cases mentioned below, reach out to your local law enforcement.

12 Unsolved Hudson Valley Cold Cases and Mysteries Missing locals. Cold cases. Unexplained happenings. Here are 11 unsolved mysteries that took place right here in the Hudson Valley.

Scroll through for unsolved murders and missing persons from across America.

12 Unsolved Mysteries Plaguing Texas Families

Washington State Patrol's Most Pressing Missing Persons Cases

Explore More Missing Persons Cases

Scroll through to examine missing persons unsolved cases from across America.

Get our free mobile app

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free

Northern Colorado's Most Puzzling Cold Cases

Gone for Years: New Jersey's Longest-Missing People

These 40 Children Went Missing In Michigan In 2020 & Have Not Been Found

Unsolved Murders of Amarillo, Texas These are the unsolved murders of Amarillo, Texas.

If you have any information or if you know something, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.