Pet Cat Shot, Authorities Seeking Help Finding Person Responsible

Putnam County SPCA

A Hudson Valley pet owner is offering a reward as authorities seek help finding the person responsible for shooting their cat.

It's one of those stories that makes you wonder how people like this actually exist in the world. Last month, the owners of Kiwi, a three-year-old tabby cat were devastated to learn that their beloved pet had been shot.

The male cat was shot with a metal object which investigators believe is an airgun pellet. On our about August 20, Kiwi was shot in the abdomen by an unknown person near its home in Putnam County.

Putnam County SPCA
The cat lives on the ironically named Bullet Hole Road in Patterson. After being examined at the local animal hospital, the cat was given x-rays that showed a metal projectile burrowed into its ventral abdominal muscle wall. The shrapnel is still there and will require expensive surgery to remove.

The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible. Kiwi's owner has also offered up a $500 reward, hoping that someone will come forward with information on who shot their beloved pet.

Authorities have circulated a poster that includes not only a photo of Kiwi, but also x-rays showing the projectile that was shot into his abdomen.

Putnam County SPCA/Canva
Anyone who has any information on this cruel act against a pet is being asked to contact the Putnam County SPCA at (845) 520-6915. Those calling the tip line can request to remain anonymous.

