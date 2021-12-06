If you have lived in the Hudson Valley long enough you have heard the stories of how Pine Bush is the place to go to spot UFOs. It is actually also a well-known fact outside of the Hudson Valley. Many people travel from great distances to visit Pine Bush due to its UFO history and to visit the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum.

So for all you UFO fans or for those of you who just want to live like a King, I want to share this cool castle that is for sale in Pine Bush. It can be yours for just under $800,000. This stone castle was built in 1940. It has 5 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. And it has been updated and renovated while keeping all the characteristics that made it special.

The stone exterior gives this home its traditional castle feel while the windows which are all custom thermopane, no drafty castle walls here, add light to the interior of the place. That is not something you are likely to find in a castle built in medieval times. There are 13 plus acres with this grand home. The property has a spring-fed pond and a barn and a gazebo. Hiking is close by because the property backs up to the Minnewaska State Parkland.

Best of all this stunning castle at 623 Upper Mountain Road in Pine Bush offers a rooftop and a huge yard where you can plant your telescope and watch the skies. The windows throughout the house also offer plenty of views to look skyward for visitors from out of this world.