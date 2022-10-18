I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.

According to Country Living, the house, which will cost you over $700,000, needs a little updating, but not the kind of updating that demands you to keep your contractor on speed dial. Even though I knew I couldn’t buy it, I had to see more. And, wow, what a gorgeous house. Those two front porches, a pool and pool house, tons of acreage, and it’s move in ready. Plus, it’s in one of the nicest areas in the entire country.

The house sits on over 17 acres, has 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, the pool and pool house, several outbuildings, and a beautiful bucolic setting. It’s next to a state forest and also an 18 hole golf course. If you’re lucky enough to live in this house, life is good. But, a picture is worth a thousand words, so how about a quick picture tour?

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale Pictures of Bucolic Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living

What do you think? It may need a little updating, but I’m pretty sure I could live quite comfortably in this house without doing a thing to it. The asking price is only $775,000. More than my budget allows, but maybe within yours. Imagine the parties you could throw. Or just hang out and enjoy the views.

