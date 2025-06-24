Hudson Valley Business Handing Out Free, Ice-Cold Water Bottles

A Hudson Valley business is doing its part to help everyone beat the heat by handing out hundreds of ice-cold water bottles to anyone who needs them.

On Monday, temperatures topped out in the upper 90s across New York State. In the Hudson Valley it was difficult to spend more than a few minutes outside without feeling the effects of the oppressive heat. Many people retreated to the comfort of their air-conditioned homes and workplaces, avoiding as much outdoor exposure as possible.

It appears that the heat is not only going to stick around for a few more days, but get even worse. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach record-high levels, reaching over 100 degrees.

Hudson Valley Business Helps Beat the Heat

One generous Hudson Valley business is giving back to the community by inviting anyone who walks past to grab free bottles of water with no strings attached. On Monday, Newburgh Brewing Company posted a video on its Instagram account inviting the public to grab an ice-cold water.

Paul Halayko, the president and chief operating officer of Newburgh Brewing, says that he's put 500 bottles of cold water in front of the brewery on South Colden Street and is encouraging anyone walking or driving by to help themselves.

One, two or even five bottles; it’s important to stay hydrated, especially if you’re spending time outside.

A sign above the free water explains that the brewery loves MegaBoss, its flagship IPA, but in this weather, water is probably a better way to stay hydrated.

Halayko says once everyone is cooled down and back inside, he strongly encourages them to return to their "MegaBoss IPA drinking ways."

