Hudson Valley Brewer to Release Pretzel Keg and It’s Spectacular

The pretzel keg is arriving to save 2020.

Oktoberfest celebrations across the globe have been canceled this year. From local Hudson Valley community events to the world's biggest party in Munich, beer drinkers count the days until they can gather together in large beer halls, dancing, singing and guzzling liters of Oktoberfest beer while eating pretzels. Of course, none of that is happening this year. But since we can't go to the party, one local brewer is doing their best to ship the party to your house.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company in Elmsford has partnered with Snyder's Pretzels to offer the "pretzel keg." This limited edition keg has pretty much everything you need to kick start your own Oktoberfest celebration at home. The innovative kit has a beer tap on the bottom and a bucket of pretzels on top.

You have to see this thing in action in order to truly appreciate the genius that went into creating the pretzel keg.

The 5-liter mini-keg is filled with a fresh batch of Captain Lawrence's Oktoberfest beer. And when we say fresh, the kegs were filled just this week straight out of the brewery. The pretzels are Snyder's legendary rods, which everyone knows is the perfect complement to a pint of your favorite beer.

The innovative kits are being offered nationwide starting at 2pm on Wednesday, October 7. Orders are being handled through Half Time in Poughkeepsie, which was busy organizing an army of employees to assemble and box the pretzel kegs on Tuesday morning. Half Time anticipates a frenzy of orders on Wednesday when the pretzel keg officially goes on sale. If you want one, you shouldn't hesitate. The limited number of kits are expected to sell out quickly.