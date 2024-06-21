Hudson Valley Bills Average 33% Higher, Are You Paying Too Much?
The average Hudson Valley resident pays up to 33% more in bills than the average American. Are you being charged even more than that?
We all know that the cost of living is a bit more expensive in New York State. But, as they say, you get what you pay for. While New York isn't cheap, the state exceeds cheaper states in almost all quality-of-life categories including education, employment and health.
While we're lucky to live in New York, there's little comfort in the fact that we pay way more for many necessities than other Americans.
Hudson Valley Bills Are Higher Than National Average
This week, doxo released its nationwide bill payment statistics for the ten most common household bill categories. The company tracks payments to utilities, cable companies, mobile phone providers, auto loans, insurance, rent, mortgage and other necessities. These payments are compared with the rest of the country to give a snapshot as to how much these fundamental expenses are affecting your cost of living.
According to doxoINSIGHTS, bills paid by Hudson Valley residents exceed the national average in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Breaking down the numbers by town, it appears that Orange is the most expensive county for bills in the Mid-Hudson Region, with Dutchess coming in second and Ulster being the least expensive, although all of the towns still skew higher than the national average.
Average Bills Paid in America
While most Hudson Valley residents pay more, here is the breakdown of the average bills paid by Americans according to doxo.
- Mortgage - $1,402
- Rent - $1,300
- Auto Loan - $496
- Utilities - $362
- Auto Insurance - $209
- Health Insurance - $114
- Mobile Phone - $121
Average Bills Paid in Orange County
Overall, the average Orange County resident pays 33% more on bills than the national average
- Mortgage - $2,270
- Rent - $1,521
- Auto Loan - $546
- Utilities - $537
- Auto Insurance - $225
- Health Insurance - $75
- Mobile Phone - $145
Average Bills Paid in Dutchess County
Overall, the average Dutchess County resident pays 25% more on bills than the national average.
- Mortgage - $2,245
- Rent - $1,437
- Auto Loan - $537
- Utilities - $409
- Auto Insurance - $281
- Health Insurance - $157
- Mobile Phone - $104
Average Bills Paid in Ulster County
Overall, the average Dutchess County resident pays 9% more on bills than the national average.
- Mortgage - $1,939
- Rent - $1,319
- Auto Loan - $417
- Utilities - $489
- Auto Insurance - $221
- Health Insurance - $152
- Mobile Phone - $103
You can find specific numbers for a select number of Hudson Valley towns and villages, which can rank even higher than the county average. All of the data is available on doxoINSIGHTS.
