The Hudson Valley is rich in art and artists. Hopefully, you have had time to take in a gallery or two. The Hudson Valley is known to have so many up-and-coming artists that's why it is so fun to see them before they break out.

Places like the Cornell Creative Arts and Business Center cultivate local artists by supporting them and giving an artist a place to learn and create. According to their description statement on Facebook The Cornell Creative Arts & Business they ....

.... cultivate a synergy between businesses, artists and people with disabilities working creatively together and empowering one another. (Cornell Creative Arts & Business Center)

Community Galley and Art Classes in Kingston

Along with their gallery space, they offer workshops, classes, and programs open to everyone in the community. Located at 129 Cornell Street in Kingston they have hours 7 days a week. Some classes are held outside of their regular operating hours and they have a ceramics studio at 80 Bruyn Avenue in Kingston.

Call for Artists for March 2022 Show in Kingston

If you are looking to get involved there are many ways to do that one way is to answer their call for artists. They have a gallery show coming up in March this year that will highlight the beauty and importance of agriculture across the Hudson Valley. To submit your application for consideration click here. The deadline for submissions is February 11, 2022.

