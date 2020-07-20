Hudson Valley Art Center Home to Biggest Outdoor Sculptures in US

The largest outdoor art park in New York which features the biggest outdoor sculptures in the United States can be found right here in the Hudson Valley.

Storm King Art Center located at 1 Museum Road in New Windsor features the biggest collection of outdoor sculptures in America and is the largest art park in New York State, according to Only In Your State.

The museum's Facebook says the 500-acre outdoor museum is "where visitors experience large-scale sculpture & site-specific commissions under open sky."

The museum opened in 1960 and in 2020 is celebrating its 60th year in operation.

"Storm King Art Center nurtures a vibrant bond between art, nature, and people, creating a place where discovery is limitless. Committed to supporting artists and stewarding its landscape, Storm King connects with visitors through dynamic exhibitions and programs," Storm King Art Center wrote on its website.