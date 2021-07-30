Beloved Hudson Valley Animal Retreat for Sale; What Will Happen to the Animals?

This has to be one of the most animal-friendly pieces of property ever offered for sale in the Hudson Valley. Goshen, New York, now known as the home of LEGOLAND New York, is also home to a beloved animal sanctuary, Noah's Park Retreat.

The property that houses Noah's is now being offered for sale in the hopes that the new owners will want to continue the project. Located at 48 Maple Ave in Goshen, New York this 7.3-acre park-like property comes complete with a 4-bedroom house and plenty of room for all the animals you love.

What about the animals that call this place home?

When I first heard that this popular Hudson Valley animal retreat in Orange County was being offered for sale I reached out to the listing agent with one big question that you all might be wondering as well, what about all the animals that live there? We heard back from Amy Wallace, Marketing Director at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty and she shared:

"The current owners are actively attempting to place the animals in worthy (and appropriate) homes. It's important to them that the animals are guaranteed safe, happy, loving lives. They'd love it if the property were to remain a sanctuary, but they know they can't guarantee that - and their primary concern is the animals. At the moment, a few animals have been spoken for. If the buyer of the property plans to continue to use it as an animal sanctuary, the animals would love to stay!"

This one-of-kind place, perfect for any type of animal lover to set up a home and a business, comes with 7.3 acres of land, a Cape Cod-style home built in 1938 which has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in its 3,400 plus square feet. There are also other buildings on the property including a barn with fenced-in pasture, a veterinary office build in 1962, indoor boarding, kennels, fenced-in areas some made for larger animals.

If you work with or care for animals this property could be a turn-key opportunity with all it has to offer. Take a look at how fun this place is looks and you will see why so many people have enjoyed their time at Noah's Park.

