Thousands of construction and support jobs in New York and New Jersey could be at risk as work on the Hudson Tunnel Project faces a possible shutdown later this week.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, alongside Governor Kathy Hochul as well as New Jersey officials, is seeking emergency court action to stop a federal funding freeze that could force construction to halt as soon as Friday, February 6. The project has been operating on limited funds for months, but state officials now say those resources are nearly exhausted.

The Hudson Tunnel Project is one of the largest infrastructure efforts in the region, involving multiple active construction sites on both sides of the Hudson River. If the work stops, thousands of union and contracted workers could be laid off, and states warn that restarting the project later would be far more expensive and complicated.

New York and New Jersey have already invested hundreds of millions of dollars, and the federal government previously approved more than $16 billion in total funding. However, reimbursements were abruptly frozen by the Trump Administration last fall, leaving states to temporarily cover costs while seeking a resolution.

Beyond job losses, officials say a prolonged shutdown could jeopardize the entire project. Large-scale tunnel construction relies on continuous work, specialized equipment, and skilled crews that are difficult to reassemble once dispersed.

The tunnel is a critical part of the Northeast rail network. More than 200,000 passengers use the Hudson River rail crossing each weekday, with the existing 116-year-old tunnel, heavily damaged during Superstorm Sandy, continuing to deteriorate.