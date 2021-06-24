How to Celebrate International Mud Day in the Hudson Valley

It was pretty much canceled in 2020 because of the global pandemic, but I’m happy to tell you that International Mud Day is back, and better than ever. Yes, there actually is an International Mud Day, and it’s coming up on Tuesday, June 29.

Mud Day is all about connecting children to the earth and soil, and it’s always a great time for kids of all ages. There will be children all over the world celebrating this day of splashing, rolling, squishing, sliding, and appreciating nature and the great outdoors. I mean, who doesn’t love letting loose once in a while? Remember the mud at Woodstock in 1969?

Is there anywhere here in the Hudson Valley that celebrates National Mud Day? Glad you asked. The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall will be celebrating Mud Day in a big way this Saturday, June 26. Your kids will get to welcome summer with a fun day of play in Grasshopper Grove at the Outdoor Discovery Center on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road. Be sure to bring a towel and a change of clothes.

There will be 45 minute play sessions from 10AM - 3:45PM. 48 Guests are permitted per play session. Pre-registration is suggested as this is a popular program and spaces fill up quickly. Call 845-534-5506 from 10AM - 3PM or leave a message with your name, desired number of people, and best number to call you back. Walk-ins are welcome if space allows.

Admission and registration per session is free for Nature Museum members, and for not-yet-members it’s $5 per person with children 2 and under free. For more information about International Mud Day and other events at Hudson Highland Nature Museum, visit the website.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Everything You Need to Know About Hudson Valley Fairs for 2021 Make the most out of summer this year in the Hudson Valley with our local fairs