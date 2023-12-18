New York State Police Vehicle Destroyed in Crash on I-87

A scary incident unfolded late last week where a New York State Police Car was utterly destroyed in an accident while attending to another troubled motorist on Friday in Orange County.

Demolition in Tuxedo

The incident in question occurred shortly after 12pm Friday afternoon in the town of Tuxedo. A New York State Police Vehicle reported to a location on I-87 between exits 16 (Harriman) and 15A (Suffern/Sloatsburg) for a call of a disabled vehicle.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the responding officer parked the Troop Car on the left shoulder of the interstate and began providing traffic control behind the disabled vehicle. It was during this time that a pickup truck came barreling through the area and struck the police vehicle from behind.

The impact from the crash was powerful enough that it propelled the police vehicle right into the back end of the disabled vehicle it had been assisting. At the time of the accident, both the Troop vehicle as well as the disabled vehicle were both occupied.

Amazingly despite the incredible damage to the vehicles, no one involved in the wreck was seriously injured. The State Trooper suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and was transported to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment.

Likewise, the residents in the disabled vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however, they were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed in the event.

The press release finished with a statement that the incident is still under investigation and that when more information becomes available it will be released. Down below you will find a video showing some of the aftermath of the destructive crash.

This event capped off an eventful week for New York State Police as they had also recently made news for a massive string of arrests across Orange County and the Bronx, these arrests being a part of a massive narcotics investigation. You may read about that story here.

