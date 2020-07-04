How Much Money You Need to Make to Own a Home in New York

Looking to own a home in New York State? Here's how much money you'll need to make.

We all know living in New York State is expensive. The taxes, rent, education costs; the list goes on and on. So it's no surprise to find out that owning a home in New York State is no different. While there's definitely a range in home prices, depending on which part of New York State you live in, the average is pretty high.

According to Elle Decor, you'll need to make over $90,000 annually to own a home in New York State on average. $91,720 to be exact. According to Zillow, the average home price in New York State is $328,677 and has gone up about 2% in the last year. The median salary in New York State is $67,844, according to Data USA. It doesn't help that New York City residents are currently fleeing the city to get away from CVOID-19.

