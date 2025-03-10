How a Middletown Psych Patient Violently Escaped and Was Captured

Terrifying details have emerged as to how a dangerous psychiatric patient escaped custody in Middletown, New York.

On Thursday, police announced that Christopher R. Morgan escaped the Garnet Garnet Health Medical Center. Local residents were warned to avoid contact with the man who fled custody after police sought an "extreme risk" protection order against him. Morgan was described as being capable of "homicidal or other violent behavior" and considered a risk to himself and the public.

According to State Police, Morgan was accused of threatening to bomb the Town of Wallkill recruiting station as well as law enforcement buildings in Port Jervis and Middletown.

Violent Escape by Middletown Psychiatric Patient

According to authorities, Morgan's escape on Thursday was more violent than originally reported. Police say the psychiatric patient brutally attacked an elderly employee in order to take their access card. Morgan reportedly stole the ID card from a 74-year-old hospital worker by force and then used that card to access the exit to the behavioral health unit.

State police say that Morgan left the hospital on foot and successfully evaded an organized search conducted by police from Middletown, the Town of Wallkill and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Dangerous Patient Discovered in Port Jervis

Morgan was eventually discovered the next day, 20 miles away near a Dunkin' on East Main Street in Port Jervis. It's unclear just how Morgan traveled all the way to Port Jervis, as the walk would have taken him over seven hours on foot.

Morgan was successfully taken into custody by the Port Jervis Police Department and then turned over to the New York State Police who arrested the man on felony charges of Robbery in the 2nd Degree and Making a Terroristic Threat.

