How Long Will the Heat Last In the Hudson Valley?

The end of the week is looking more like the middle of July in the Hudson Valley.

With a large area of high pressure holding off any rainfall, many areas in New York state and the Northeast will temperatures heating up to upper 80s to low 90s. As many daily record highs are expected to be set, we know at some point it will cool off again.

According to Hudson Valley Weather, the last time it was over 80 degrees in Poughkeepsie was September 19, 2022. According to Extreme Weather, Poughkeepsie's record high temperature for April 15 is 90 F which was set in 1941.

Brush Fire Risk

The hot temperatures and low humidity have combined to pose a fire risk across most parts of the state. HVW says that a statewide burn ban in New York is in effect until May 14th. Forbes reports that fires burned nearly 4,000 acres in New Jersey Tuesday and Wednesday.

The New Jersey State Parks Commissioner told ABC that some of the fires in Ocean County brought flames that climbed to over 200 feet high during the rare event.

Hudson Valley Weather Forecast

The Weather Channel says that the hot and dry weather should last through the end of the week, with highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the 50s overnight, with partly cloudy skies.

A chance for rain will return by Saturday afternoon, according to TWC. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s, with a chance for showers by late day and through the night. Sunday will bring temps in the low 70s, under cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, temperatures through next week should range from the upper 50s to near 70. There will be a chance for rain early in the week, though the record-high temps should stay away as it will feel more like the month of April again.