How Long do Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stands Stay Open?

September 22nd marked the beginning of Fall. For some, this is a time of year to enjoy pumpkin and apple picking, cozy nights at home and the transition into the cooler months.

For myself, I could live in an atmosphere of summer weather all year long. Who doesn't love to get locally made ice cream at our favorite stands?

Last year, I noticed that ice cream stands were open later into the year. Some of the stands stay until late September and into November.

Depending on the location, traffic and business, each stand will close at different times. I usually check their Facebook pages for announcements as it gets closer to mid October.

Some ice cream stands have switched over from summer flavors to now, fall inspired styles. There may be a change in hours as well.

Here are some of my favorite ice cream stands to visit in the Hudson Valley.

Quickway Twin Cone, Bloomingburg

Their estimated closing date will be around October 24, 2021. This decision is weather permitting. Stop by to try their new fall mixers that look truly delicious.

Find out more here.

Richards Dairy Shed, Montgomery

They haven't posted their official closing date yet. Try their new fall flavors such as pumpkin ice cream and cider donut sundaes.

Find out more here.

The Jolly Cow, Lake Katrine

They haven't posted their official closing date yet. Be sure to try their pumpkin, cheesecake and white chocolate macadamia nut ice cream flavors.

Find out more here.

Where is your favorite place to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

Dressel Farms Ice Cream Sandwich The Dressel Farms ice cream sandwich made with farm fresh ice cream and homemade cookies will definitely beat the heat and put a big smile on your face.