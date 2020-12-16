How Can Your Festive House Get You a Prize?

I’ve noticed that a lot more people have been decorating their houses for the holidays this year. Or maybe they’ve just been decorating them more elaborately. It could be because we’re all pretty desperate to bring cheer into what feels like an otherwise cheerless year. In any case, there are a lot of sparkling and colorful lights to look at for 2020, and that’s a good thing.

It's an even better thing if your festive holiday house can score you a cool prize. And if you’re a resident of Blooming Grove, that’s actually a possibility. The Town of Blooming Grove invites all residents and businesses to participate in their holiday lights decorating contest.

They will even be creating and distributing maps so that the community can drive through and admire each home and business participating, from the comfort and safety of their own car. It’s a project that the whole community can enjoy. The top 3 residents and top 3 businesses will be awarded a gift basket. There will be awards given in three categories. Most festive, most creative, and the coveted Clark Griswold award, which is the very best of the best. Judging will take place on Dec. 23 and winners will be contacted by Dec. 26.

It hasn’t been an easy year for anyone, but we sure have made a valiant effort to do what we can where and when we can. And that includes cheering ourselves and others up with cool and festive holiday light displays. I know it's brightened my evening rides. Good luck and happy decorating!