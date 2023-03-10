How Can You Get Maple Sap Happy in Dutchess County NY?

March is an amazing time to be in the Hudson Valley New York, it is "Maple Time." To share with you a quick maple fact is that New York State is the number 2 producer of Maple Syrup in the United States. What should you do with that? You should get 'Sap Happy.'

There is a daylong event in Dutchess County New York that you can participate in with your entire family. What is it and where?

Where is this "Sap Happy" event in Dutchess County NY taking place?

A line of trees with maple syrup buckets. nanjan / ThinkStock loading...

This particular event is one that is taking place all day on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The day starts with a Maple themed 5K at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls NY at 8:30 AM. Think I am only sharing 'another 5K with you?' Not at all, the 5K just begins the day. Yes, you can do that, but then there is something that involves no exercise that you will want to do.

What Maple Themed Event Takes Place After the 5K Road Race at Bowdoin Park?

Three bottles of maple syrup made by a backyard hobbyist in Nova Scotia. creighton359 loading...

There is a pancake competition breakfast after the race that will take place from 10 AM to 1 PM. Who's making these pancakes? Who will be crafting these almighty fluffy pieces of excellence? The students from the Culinary Institute of America (which is located in Hyde Park NY). You will get to be the judge of this competition. The cost for the pancake breakfast is just $5 per person. Not bad for Culinary Institute of America making you pancake breakfast on a Saturday am.

For more information about the road race, the pancake breakfast and also the Maple Education Workshop that will take place after the breakfast, click here.

Hudson Valley Maple Syrup Facts

The Process of Making Maple Syrup At Back Creek Maple Farm Back Creek Maple Farm