Sign-Up Date Set For One of Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Programs

One of the hottest tickets in the Hudson Valley goes on sale this month.

When it comes to making their kids happy, parents will resort to some pretty desperate measures. Whether it's waiting in line for the hottest new water bottle, hunting down that impossible-to-find Pokemon card on eBay or shelling out a month's salary for tickets to see Taylor Swift, there seems to be no limit to what we'll do for our kids.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there's a program that can be extremely difficult to get into that some parents say is the "holy grail" of kid activities.

Registration to Open This Month for Popular Hudson Valley Program

For 15 years, The Dutchess County Department of Public Works has been hosting a popular instructional archery class for kids and adults who want to learn the sport. Because of the program's popularity, upgrades were made to the archery area at Bowdoin Park in 2023, doubling the amount of participants from 10 to 20.

The program is held on weekends in the spring and fall and is open to anyone over the age of eight. This spring, classes start on March 22 and run through June 7. There are five different time slots each weekend, which means that only 100 slots are available for the spring.

According to organizers, registration for the spring sessions will open up on Wednesday, March 12 at 9am. The cost for all five sessions is $70 and includes all equipment.

Even with the expanded capacity of the new archery area, classes are once again expected to fill up very quickly, so those who are interested are urged to register as early as possible. To make sure you're ready, make sure you have a Dutchess County online account before 9am on March 12 so you can quickly register.

