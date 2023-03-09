It isn't often that you find a piece of historic property for sale in the Hudson Valley for under $100,000 but it seems that is the case for this great old house.

Formally it was known as The Vienna Inn located near the old Edgewood Train Station which was part of the Delaware & Ulster Railroad this house and its partner parcel across the street is on the market and looking for you to bring your imagination and a big hammer.

From what I can tell this property has been on the market for a while but it seems that the Zillow listing is recent for 2545 Route 214 in Lanesville, New York. If you aren't sure where that is exactly it is just minutes from Catskill towns like Phoenicia, Tannersville, and Hunter.

The house is located near the Silver Hollow Notch and Edgewood Mountain walking trail and is just waiting for someone to come in and bring it back to life. It has 9 rooms and 2 bathrooms and the layout is perfect for either a house, an Airbnb, or even a small Inn.

As you look through the gallery of photos look beyond its current state and start thinking about how you can add and renovate its existing bones. The hope is that you can bring it back to life under its original roof but if not it is a great location to start something new that possibly pay homage to the original Inn.

The property can only be accessed with the listing agent Alexa Kwiatkowski at Greene Acres Real Estate & Management so if interested call their office at (518) 589-5959.

