Have you ever Google Earthed your house? Some of the pictures are hilarious. Some even feel like time capsules. My house is a perfect example. The Google car caught members of my family in the driveway the one and only time they ever visited us in New York.

If you haven't ever Googled your house, do it for fun just to see what may have changed. Often, depending on where you live, the picture is quite old as is the case with 319 Clove Valley Road in High Falls, New York.

High Falls House Looks Drastically Different on Google Maps

319 Clove Valley Road High Falls Google 2012

If you googled the address, you would see the old farmhouse or at least one side of it which looks nothing like the recently gut-renovated home that sits there now. Currently, for sale for $1.5 Million dollars, this 2 bedroom 3 bath 2,116 square foot home surrounded by 2.62 acres that includes woods, meadows and a babbling brook looks nothing like its Google picture from 2012.

Renovated Ulster County Farm House for Sale Near Minnewaska Lake, New York

Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS Fresh Air Realty AGY Joseph Satto via Zillow

According to the Zillow listing, this home was gut-renovated in 2019. I assume that means that they literally went to the studs inside and out to bring this home to its current state. Whether it needed it or not the fact is the house currently looks amazing.

The home overlooks the Coxing Kill trout stream. It has views of the Shawangunk Ridge and apparently comes fully finished which would make it easy to move right in just bring groceries and a toothbrush.

Completely Renovated Farm House For Sale in High Fall, New York