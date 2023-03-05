Where is the time going we are rolling into March rather quickly. Next week we turn the clocks again yes get ready to spring forward on Sunday, March 12th and before you know it St. Patricks Day will be here.

It seems like January was just last week and it was back in January that one of Ulster County's favorite back roads cafes announced it was closing and moving to a new location. On January 3rd I shared the news that the High Falls Cafe was leaving its long-time location next to Stone Dock Golf Course and heading up the road closer to Kingston.

High Falls Cafe Reopens on Route 209 in Kingston, New York

When they closed they mentioned they would reopen soon and if you ask me they kept to their word. They have a few things to do at the new place to get ready for their regulars to return. After what seems to be only a short time the High Falls Cafe has announced it is back open for business in its new location 2842 Route 209 in Kingston, New york.

The official opening was this weekend and they will slowly be returned to their regular hours. They posted on social media that the menu is pretty much the same so all of your favorites are still available. Looking ahead they may be adding a few new items but you can bank on the fact that it is still the High Falls Cafe you know with the food you love just in a new location.

They are open right now for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday. They are still doing brunch on Sunday. Currently, they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but they expect to open again on Tuesdays later this month. Live music is back, Pasta Night is Still Friday, Wings night is Wednesday and you know burger night will be back on Tuesdays.

