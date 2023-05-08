Legendary Hudson Valley Restaurant Suddenly Closes After 50 Years

Surprised doesn't even begin to describe how customers felt after a Hudson Valley institution suddenly shut its doors after 50 years.

There are restaurants and then there are local landmarks. While some people seek out the newest eateries with the most cutting-edge menus, others love dining at an establishment with a rich history that has stood the test of time. The Hudson Valley is lucky to be home to some of the oldest restaurants and bars in America that have served generations of families and continue to be a huge part of the community.

Sadly, one of these legendary restaurants has suddenly shuttered its doors after a half-century. What makes the news even worse is that it's a sudden illness that has caused the owners to quickly cease operations.

Local artist, Richard Murphy, opened up a funky restaurant with quirky charm called The Egg's Nest. The ornate building on Route 213 in High Falls has been a destination for travelers and locals for decades. In 2016 Murphy retired at the age of 72 and handed over the business to Eric Silver, an actor who originally grew up in Woodstock. Eric and his wife Christina had been searching for a restaurant of their own, and when they learned that the Egg's Nest was up for sale, they jumped at the chance to be the stewards of this local landmark.

Silver says that running the Egg's Nest has been "one of the great sources of pride in (his) life," but has now been forced to shut the doors. The restaurant had already been on spring break since April 17 and while it was supposed to reopen in early May, the temporary closure has now become permanent.

According to Silver, the reason for the abrupt shutdown is the need for immediate medical attention due to "upsetting news" about his health. The restaurant owner says that he's simply unable to keep the Egg's Nest running.

What was meant to be a spring break to hit the reset button brought unexpected and upsetting news related to my health that requires immediate medical attention.

Doing whatever it takes to ensure that I can be around for as long as possible to be a loving husband and father is my number one priority right now. That said, I can no longer run the restaurant at this time given my current health condition.

Silver went on to thank his customers and staff and apologized for not being able to throw one last bash before shutting down. And while this is the end of the Egg's Nest for now, Silver's hope is that another owner will step up as he did seven years ago and decide to continue the restaurant's Hudson Valley legacy. In the meantime, the space will be made available to rent for private events.

