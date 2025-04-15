Police in Westchester County Impound Dozens of Vehicles in Latest Operation

Law enforcement from the City of Yonkers Police Department have a new message for resident motorists. "Don't be a scrub". That begs the question, what exactly is a "scrub"? Well as the Yonkers PD stated, a scrub is "someone who doesn't register or insure their moped...".

That message can also apply to motorcycle riders or scooter owners or maybe even motor vehicles in general, but the point remains the same; you need to have your vehicles paperwork up to date and if not, well then your vehicle may end like the dozens Yonkers PD just recently rounded up in their latest operation.

Half the Wheels, All the Laws

The latest operation carried out by the Yonkers Police Department was called Operation: Half the Wheels, All the Laws. The operation was part of what you could call a "spring clean up" where over the course of a four (4) hours Yonkers Police went around the city and impounded vehicles like mopeds, scooters and motorcycles that were not registered, uninsured or illegally operated.

In total, Yonkers PD successfully impounded forty (40) of these particular vehicles and issued even more summonses.

The reality of the situation is that round ups and operations like these are not new to law enforcement or to the Yonkers PD specifically as according to the post on the Yonkers PD's Facebook page, operations such as these have occurred several times each year since 2022.

In addition, enforcing these types of rules and regulations is something that Yonkers PD does on a daily basis. Their official post goes on to state that...

The reckless operation of these vehicles continues to be a top community complaint.

Over the last couple of years, these operations have continued to prove successful for Yonkers PD and by their own admission they "won't be stopping any time soon".

Motorists can also use this as an advisory notice that while needing your vehicles paperwork up to date is a necessity, you yourself should also make sure your own paper work, meaning your license, is also still valid.

Previous Stories: Police Seize Drugs and Firearms in Westchester County Traffic Stop

The Yonkers PD's post concluded with the message for motorists to "follow the rules of the road".

