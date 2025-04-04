Horrific Accident Claims Life of Teenager, Others Injured in Orange County

The sirens and lights of law enforcement and emergency response vehicles whaled and flashed the other night across Orange County following reports of a major night time accident. News regarding the accident began to circulate yesterday morning and now 24-hours later, law enforcement has released information further detailing the events of the tragic night.

Fatal Collison in Woodbury

The accident in question in occurred the night April 2, 2025, when shortly before 11pm members of the State Police Monroe were alerted to the reports of a single-car motor vehicle collision on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, NY.

Upon arrival to the scene both law enforcement and emergency response units discovered a white 2017 Nissan which had struck a tree in the middle of the Long Mountain traffic circle. Three individuals were confirmed to be in the vehicle and all three were extricated.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 43-year old, Steffany C. Egger, one of the passengers was identified only as a 21-year old male, and the other passenger, who had been seated in the back of the vehicle, was identified as 19-year old Xavier Eggar. All three occupants were from Stony Point, New York.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the 43-year old Eggar and the 21-year old male passenger were treated at the scene by EMS personnel and later transported to Westchester Medical Center with what was classified as "non-life-threatening injuries".

The same could not be said for the 19-year old Xavier Eggar, as his injuries proved to be gravely serious and despite best efforts, he would succumb to those injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Collision Investigation

The State Police Monroe are currently investigating the accident and trying to piece exactly what led to the accident occurring in the first place. The preliminary investigation indicates that the 2017 Nissan was traveling eastbound on Route 6 at a "high rate of speed".

The high speed appears to have led to a failure to navigate the curve of the Long Mountain traffic circle. The vehicle then proceeded through the center of the traffic circle and inevitably striking the tree.

The press release concluded with a statement that while the investigation is ongoing, State Police are urging anyone who may have seen the accident to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They can be reached via phone number at 845-344-5300.

