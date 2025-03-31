An investigation is now underway in the Orange County Village of Harriman following the discovery of a deceased individual found outside of a residence over the weekend. As of now, it appears that there are more questions about this case than there are answers to it.

Body Found at Harriman Residence

The investigation into this incident began on Sunday morning, March 30, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 7:49am when the Village of Harriman Police were alerted to and responded to the 911 call.

Shortly there after, officers arrived to the scene which was a residence located on Silver Maples Drive. It was upon there arrival that the officers discovered the deceased individual outside of a residence.

Later on, Harriman Police contacted the New York State Police for assistance in the investigation. Now the New York State Police have taken over and assumed the investigation into the individuals death.

Identifying the Victim

Being that the incident in question only transpired yesterday morning, it comes as no surprise that details in the investigation are slim. The only real piece of detailed information issued in the press release was that law enforcement was able to confirm the individuals identity.

The individual was confirmed to be one, William P. Scheels. Mr. Scheels was 64 years old and the residence he was found at was also confirmed to be his.

The investigation by New York State Police is considered ongoing, meaning that more information should be expected in the future. New York State Police as they have with other previous investigations are also looking for assistance.

That assistance would be in the form of information from the public that may be useful in the investigation. Anyone with information may contact the New York State Police at (845) 344-5300.

