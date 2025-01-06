Un-decking the Halls

The holidays have come and gone, and that begs the question; when is the right time to take down those holiday decorations?

I have a family member who leaves their tree up until after the Super Bowl. Too late to have a tree up? You decide.

The results vary, and are about as individual as people are. There is a general consensus though.

51% of Americans take down their holiday decor on January 2nd, known as "National Un-Deck the Halls Day."

Credit to: Neighbor.com

When is it too late?

33% of Americans say February 1st is way too late to have lights and holiday decorations up. Ironically, by February 3rd, more than 9% of Americans say don't even bother taking them down, and just leave them up all year at that point.

When is it too early?

Everyone is different when it comes to setting up their lights each year as well. Some are steadfast on Santa November 1st. Other wait until Black Friday, right after Thanksgiving. It's the most popular day according to Neighbor Blog, with 34% of Americans decorating the day after Turkey Day.

New Year, New Start.

New Year's Day is another popular decoration take down day.

Many people find that taking down their holiday hoopla on January 1st is a great way to start off on the right foot, and 20% of U.S. residents prefer a clean slate to start off their New Year's.

Dangers of "All Year Lights"

If you're someone who keeps their lights up all year round, you may run into some issues, and even some hazards.

According to the National Fire Protection Association’s National Electric Code,

"Christmas lights should only be kept up for a maximum of 90 days to avoid electrical issues that could cause serious damage to your home. This time span protects your home against potential house fires and saves money on your monthly electric bill since running Christmas lights all month can get expensive."

Everyone's opinion on decking and un-decking the halls is different, and you should decorate and un-decorate whenever it feels right for you!

...just don't set the house on fire.