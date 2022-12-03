Hudson Valley NY: 5 Things to Avoid at Work Christmas Parties

It is almost Christmas Party time! While there are times when you are wanting to kick back, relax and enjoy yourself, there are certain things that you need to keep in mind at the party. Yes, you will want to be able to enjoy yourself, but also not be the topic of office/work conversation the next morning.

So, what do you need to keep in mind? Here are a few things that you have to think about before you decide whether or not you even want to attend the party.

What do you need to keep in mind before heading to the office Christmas Party?

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash loading...

Before you RSVP yes to that office party invite, there are a couple of things that you need to make sure you are all set with. Yes, there is the whole when and where is the party taking place. You need to be aware of how you are getting there, and where to park, do you need to pay for anything? Is food and beverage included?

What is the dress code for the office Christmas Party?

Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash loading...

If the party is during the day, then you can wear what you would normally wear to work. If it is after hours, you are going to want to dress up a little more. Try to not wear jeans, but if you need to, make sure they are your nicest jeans.

What should you do at the office Christmas Party if there is an open bar?

Group Of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks In Bar Smiling To Camera monkeybusinessimages loading...

Know your limits. You might even want to have one or two less than that limit, simply because you don't want to start talking about the office drama. One of the steadfast rules of the office party is to not talk negatively about anyone at the office.

Can you bring a friend or a date to the office Christmas Party?

Funny nerd couple are tangling in christmas lights Anna Bizo loading...

This depends on the office. Feel free to ask the higher ups. Daytime events are probably no guests, or spouses only. Evening events are more than likely expecting a plus one, just make sure to RSVP for you and your plus one.

Can you be penalized at work for not attending the Christmas Party?

184892277 Anna Bizo loading...

Technically no you cannot. However, you might get the cold shoulder from a few folks the day or two after the party if you didn't go. If you are not going, don't RSVP that you are. The bosses usually take the Christmas party as a way to say thank you to the team for all of the hard work you have done throughout the year. So, if you can make it to the party, even if only for a few minutes, you should try.

Regardless, enjoy your holiday season! Cheers.

Christmas is AWESOME, But there are people who want to squash your joy. Here are Christmas scams! The Naughty List: BBB's 12 Scams of Christmas was published at the beginning of November to get everyone ready for the upcoming holiday season. Be on the lookout for these scams that you could fall a victim to.





Sing "The 12 Days of Christmas" Song (Upstate New York Food Edition) Here is a new twist to that venerable holiday song, "The 12 Days of Christmas". The twelve days here each highlights a different food icon from Upstate New York. Although many of your food favorites made "the song," I do wish it was the 25 days of Christmas instead. Yes, we have that many food legends in our region. So, enjoy the "12 Days of Christmas (Upstate NY Food Edition) and remember, don't just read this post...sing it!