Your Christmas lights could lead to $11K in fines if they aren't set up properly.

As some of us prepare to turn our yards into a winter wonderland this holiday season, we thought it would be a good idea to make sure nobody makes a holiday light mistake that could cost you big time.

How Christmas Lights Could Get You Fined

First, the regular string lights that most use to decorate our houses are good to use but there are certain lights if not used the right way could lead to big fines.

Every year the folks at the Federal Aviation Administration remind all "Clark Griswald" types that if you choose to decorate your yard with any type of laser light, you need to make sure that you have them positioned properly.

Here is what they said online,

"make sure your laser-light displays are aimed at your house, not at the sky. Each year, we receive reports from pilots who are distracted or temporarily blinded by residential laser-light displays."

Yes, the laser light in your yard could be extremely dangerous to pilots flying over the Hudson Valley, and with Stewart airport nearby, it's really important that we do what we can to avoid any accidents this year. You might not think that the laser light you have is strong enough to reach a plane flying above but the FAA reports that those lights reach much farther than you think.

Over 8,000 Laser Strikes in 2021

Just last year, the FAA received 8,550 laser strike reports which were almost 2,000 more than what was reported in 2020. That was the highest number of strikes the FAA recorded since then began tracking statistics in 2010.

Laser Light Fines are Severe

If you are caught intentionally aiming a laser at an aircraft the FAA along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will come after you and could fine you up to $11,000 per violation.

If the FAA becomes aware that your laser-light display is affecting pilots, they will contact you and ask you to adjust them or turn them off. If you ignore their request and the lasers continue to affect pilots, you could face a civil penalty according to the FAA website. If you think a display could be dangerous to planes and pilots the FAA is asking you to report them online here.

Take a look out at some of our favorite light displays from years past...

