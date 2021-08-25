Hochul: New York is ‘Implementing New Masking Requirements’

During her first day as governor, Katy Hochul dropped some big news about masks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.6 percent of all COVID tests in the previous 24 hours came back positive. The state's 7-day positivity rate is 3.13 percent.

In her first COVID press release, Hochul hinted at a mask mandate.

"Fighting COVID-19 and the Delta variant is a top priority for this administration, and although we're implementing new masking requirements to keep everyone safe, vaccination is the key to our future," Hochul stated. "Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, but far too many remain unvaccinated. Getting vaccinated helps your family, friends and community, so get your shot today."

On Tuesday, Hochul announced anyone entering a New York school must wear a mask.

While Hochul hasn't officially announced a statewide mask mandate the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

As of this writing, the CDC believes these 60 New York counties have high or substantial COVID transmission. The CDC believes Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester Columbia counties have "High" transmission.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

Peek Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale in New York The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.