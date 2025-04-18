Search Underway for Hit-and-Run Suspect Wanted in Dutchess County

Law enforcement in Dutchess County has been investigating and on the search for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred recently in the Town of Wappinger. The incident left one individual injured and the police are seeking additional information.

Hit-and Run in Wappinger

This incident in question occurred back on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at approximately 11:43pm.

At that time, a motorcyclist struck a female pedestrian and then quickly fled from the scene. The female pedestrian was hit along the southbound shoulder of Spook Hill Road, south of Myers Corners Road.

In the collision, the female pedestrian sustained significant injuries to her upper left arm as well as her lower leg. At this time, the identity of the female pedestrian is being withheld as the investigation continues.

Currently law enforcement does not have much to work with in tracking down the suspect, other a vague description. The motorcycle rider was described as wearing a black "puffy" jacket and a black helmet and traveling on a black motorcycle. The suspect was last seen traveling down Spook Hill Road and was traveling with at least one other motorcyclist.

Information Wanted

Law enforcement is continuing their investigation of the incident and they are actively seeking information. As they have done in the past, Dutchess County Sheriff's are asking the public for assistance.

The Sherriff's Office is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, to please contact Detective Twaddell. Detective Twaddell can be reached at 845-486-3828 or ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov. You may also contact the Sheriff's Office via their tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

