Two Injured After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Dutchess County

Law enforcement and emergency medical services were required in Dutchess County late last week following a major multi-vehicle collision in the Village of Tivoli. Some vehicles involved in the wreck were left hardly recognizable. In addition, some individuals also required medical treatment.

Rollover Wreck in Tivoli

The accident occurred during the afternoon hours of Thursday April 3rd, 2025. It was at approximately 3:45pm when members of the Red Hook Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the accident, located at the intersection of Route 9G and Broadway, in the Village of Tivoli.

Red Hook Police's preliminary investigation detailed how it was that the crash transpired. According to the report issued by the Red Hook Police Department via their official Facebook page, it was determined that a 2011 Toyota 4 Runner being operated by an unidentified 21-year old man from Groveland Massachusetts, was traveling northbound on 9G approaching the intersection of Broadway.

The 4 Runner then attempted to make a left hand turn onto Broadway and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle. That southbound vehicle was a 2022 Ram truck towing a utility trailer and skid steer was being operated by an unidentified 36-year old Pine Bush man.

The Ram then struck the Toyota on its passenger side, causing the gigantic collision. The impact of the collision then caused the Ram to jack knife, which overturned both the trailer it was towing and the skid steer.

The impact would also cause the Ram to strike a 2010 GMC Van being operated by an also unidentified 49-year old Port Ewen man. At the time, the GMC Van was stationary on Broadway.

The collision's impact also caused for the Toyota 4 Runner to leave the roadway entirely, where it then struck a 2020 Nissan van that was parked and unoccupied in a driveway.

Rollover Wreck Aftermath

Following the wreck, law enforcement and EMS officials evaluated and ascertained the severity of the wreck particularly who was hurt as a result. In the report it states that two individuals sustained "non life threatening injuries", those individuals being the driver of the 4 Runner and the driver of the Ram.

Both individuals were subsequently transported by EMS to Northern Dutchess Hospital, where they received medical treatment. The driver of the Toyota 4 Runner was also issued tickets for their failure to yield the right of way and for "unsafe turning".

The release report concluded with stating that while on the scene, Red Hook Police received additional assistance from the New York State Police, Tivoli Fire Department, and the Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

