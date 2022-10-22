Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed.

What about being able to search deeper? To find out more information dating back a few hundred years? Well, for people looking for information in one New York State County, this is becoming increasingly possible.

Which New York State County is now allowing greater access to older documents?

The New York County that has been working diligently to be able to offer assistance to those who are searching for key documents (dating back to the founding of the state) is Orange County New York.

Who can request the documents from Orange County? Where will the search begin?

As for the "Who can request the documents?" According to the Orange County NY website the information is available to county residents. It also mentions 'historians and genealogists. To request the information, the search for the old documents would simply begin at the Orange County New York Government website. OrangeCounty.gov, On the site, there are also many other suggestions for additional ways to find information, depending on your quest.

What documents are going to be the ones you search for first? Something to do with your family? The history of who owned your home? The quest is real.

If you are a history buff, have you made your way to visit this little-known place in Dutchess County? Here's more info:

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."

