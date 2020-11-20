Historic Hudson Valley Tree Lighting Must Go Virtual

If you are a fan of the old fashion Christmas it doesn't get more old school than Christmas at Historic Huguenot Street (HHS). As they do with all their holidays and celebrations, Historic Huguenot Street expertly transports us back in time. Just walking grounds and seeing the original buildings makes you feel as if you have left 2020 and gone back as far as 1720.

Unfortunately, like most of the things in we have tried to enjoy in 2020, we have had to experience Huguenot Street this year virtually. They introduced their virtual tour app which many people have downloaded in order to explore all that HHS has to offer. They also offered an extended season of Boos and Brews which was a Friday evening outdoor street tour of the historic neighborhood. The buildings however remained closed for social distancing reasons.

So that bring us up to Christmas. In years past HHS has hosted a public tree lighting which is a village favorite for residents of New Paltz and the surrounding area. Today (Nov 20th) they announced on their Facebook page that due to the recent increases in COVID19 cases in the Hudson Valley they thought it was best to make the tree lighting a virtual event.

So they will not be hosting a public tree lighting. However, they are asking you to join them on their Facebook page on Friday December 4th at 6 PM as they light the community tree for a virtual audience which will then be followed with a caroling performance from Amber Neilson. They are also asking that the community make and hang birdseed ornaments on the tree in the days following the lighting through the end of 2020. If you need a quick lesson on how to make a birdseed ornament you can follow the Facebook post below for step by step directions.