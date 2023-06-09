Historic Hudson Valley Park Reopens After Improvements

Mayor and others were on hand at ribbon cutting ceremony this week.

Mayor Marc Nelson, Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O'Neil, New City Parks Executive Director Rose Harvey, Scenic Hudson Executive Director Seth McKee, Ernest Henry Director of Re-Entry Services were on hand for the ribbon cutting celebration Thursday for the reopening of a popular City of Poughkeepsie park.

Malcolm X Park Reopens After Renovations

Malcom X Park Facebook Malcom X Park Facebook loading...

Malcolm X Park in in Poughkeepsie was established in 1978 under the leadership of an African American Youth Movement and adopted by the Hudson Valley ReEntry Network in 2017. The Hudson Valley ReEntry Network is a Non-Profit organization dedication to assisting formerly incarcerated people, and their families and the agencies that serve them through progressive and innovative programs that that promote successful reentry.

Malcolm X Park sits on an acre of land two blocks east of City Hall on Mansion Street between Beulah Baptist Church and Morse Elementary School. The park is a monument to the inspirational African American leader.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie, the renovation project of the park began last fall. New upgrades to Malcolm X Park include a new pavilion, resurfaced basketball courts with new hoops, new playground equipment, new benches, tables and grills, new walking paths along the Fall Kill Creek and new landscaping with the planting of trees and shrubs.