Uncovered: Did you know that Uncle Sam’s House has a Tiki Bar?

The best things get discovered when you aren't even looking for them.

Last summer, my sister and I were traveling throughout the Hudson Valley and came across something that we never expected to find. Along with admiring historical sites around Kingston, we found a hidden treasure.

Next time that you're traveling around Ulster County, be sure to stop by the following historical sites to learn about their rich history.

Senate House State Historic Site

296 Fair St, Kingston, NY 12401

D & H Canal Historical

1315 NY-213, High Falls, NY 12440

Old Dutch Church

272 Wall St, Kingston, NY 12401

On our travels throughout Ulster County, we came across a lot of historical sightings.

We were driving through Catskill and my sister brought me to the houses that Uncle Sam himself lived in. It was such an honor to see where this heroic figure lived when was alive.

Uncle Sam had a residence in Catskill, NY.

He lived in Catskill from 1817 until 1823. The site can be found off of Main Street in Catskill, across from a gas station.

Martin Van Buren got married in Uncle Sam's house.

At this house, Martin Van Buren got officially married, he was the 8th president of the US. Uncle Sam was known for a lot of things but mainly as being the official symbol of the US. He was also known as Samuel Wilson. Uncle Sam was a meat packer from Troy, NY.

His heroic efforts came into effect during the War of 1812. He helped supply beef for the US Army. You can't visit the inside of Uncle Sam's house, however, you can hang out in the tiki bar on this historical site.

The Bar at Captain Kidd's Inn is located at the bottom of Uncle Sam's house.

The Bar at Captain Kidd's Inn is a historic, pirate-themed bar. Being located at the bottom of Uncle Sam's house makes this a unique experience.

They are open 6 days a week and their outside tiki bar is open, weather depending.

The Bar at Captain Kidd's Inn

251 West Main St. Catskill, NY 12414

Did you know that Uncle Sam lived in Catskill? Will you visit this tiki bar? Share your thoughts with us below.

