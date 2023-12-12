New York State Flags Ordered at Half Mast This Week; Here’s Why

Flags throughout New York State have been ordered to fly at half-staff to honor a Hudson Valley man.

Deciding to fly a flag at half-mast is something that is not taken lightly. Local governments have control over how to fly the flags in their jurisdiction, but it's the State of New York or the federal government that usually decides to honor a solemn occasion by directing flags to be flown at half-staff.

Fags at individual schools, counties, towns and municipalities are under the supervision and control of the locality in which they reside. While they can decide to ignore state and national flag display orders, local governments almost always choose to follow the lead of higher government officials.

New York Flags at Half Mast on Tuesday, December 12

On Monday, Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, December 12 from sunrise to sunset. The lowering of flags will be done to honor the life of Hudson Valley man, Christopher P. Rock.

Who is Christopher P. Rock?

Technical Sergeant Christopher P. Rock served in the New York State Police for 26 years. The Kerhonkson resident was assigned to Troop F in Ellenville. After becoming a trooper in 1987, Rock was assigned to HAZMAT Detail and later became a part of the Commercial Vehicle Enforced Unit. In 2005, he was promoted to Technical Sergeant.

Rock passed away on December 3 at the age of 59.

Governor Hochol called Rock a "valiant servant to his community" and lauded his decades of service.

Sergeant Rock leaves behind a legacy of service and mentorship that will never be forgotten, and my heart goes out to all of those whose lives he touched.

Cause of Death Calls for Lowering of Flags to Half Staff

According to Governor Hochul, Rock passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

In June, flags were also ordered to fly at half staff for New York State Police Captain Christopher J. Garrow who also died due to an illness caused by exposure to the World Trade Center site after 9/11.

Rock Ulster County man is survived by his wife, Michele.

