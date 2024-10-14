3 Non-Negotiable Rules for Tourists Hiking in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is one of the most beautiful places to take in Fall and all it's colors. I get why people travel from all over the place to come experience it.

However, there are a few important guidelines we need to make clear to all who are traveling up to the area this season because things are getting a bit out of hand...again.

A Couple Notes for Tourists Hiking in the Hudson Valley

Once the end of September rolls around, social media gets flooded with pictures and videos of wild tourist behavior on Hudson Valley trails.

If you heed no other guidance, here are 3 pretty non-negotiable rules travelers need to follow when hiking in the Hudson Valley this season:

Carry Out What You Carry In

An influx of people tends to bring an influx of garbage on our beautiful trails, unfortunately. Of course, it's important to bring some essentials on a hike - water, snack bars, etc. But that does not mean you should be tossing your wrappers and bottles into the woods when you're done.

A post was recently shared in the Hiking in the Hudson Valley & Beyond Facebook group which included a photo of the trailhead near Breakneck Ridge. The photo showed an overflowing garbage bin of mostly coffee cups and plastic bags.

While it's great people knew enough to not bring their garbage onto the trial, the bin is completely overflowing with a pile of garbage circling its base. Now, I know there will be people who say, well, there should be more or bigger garbage cans in the area. And sure, that's all fine and fair. But when you walk up to a garbage bin overflowing with trash, don't just start a new pile of trash.

Carry out what you carry in.

And not for nothing, but a fancy coffee is not a great thing to drink before a hike.

Pets on Trails

A lot goes into keeping our trails, parks, and preserves nice for residents and their pets to enjoy. Something really important to keep in mind if you're visiting however is that there is wildlife all over the Hudson Valley - especially on hiking and walking trails.

This does mean that you should practice extra caution when walking dogs on trails.

The Mill Brook Preserve shared a post about the importance of leashing your dogs on these trails earlier this month:

One More Thing on Furry Friends...

When walking your dog, it's common courtesy, and law in most places, that you pick up after your dog. However, a seemingly popular trend has emerged on many hiking trails lately that needs to stop.

Far too often you see neon-colored bags of dog poop just sitting on the edge of trails. Aside from it being gross, you're leaving a plastic bag in the middle of the woods which is harmful to animals and bad for the environment.

So, what do you do if you're on a long hike with a dog? This is actually a popular question that has spawned tons of Reddit threads and Facebook posts. Is it better to leave the poop unbagged?

Nope! Dog poop can contain all kinds of foreign bacteria that can harm the surrounding environment, bleed into local water sources, or be an extremely unfortunate step for a hiker.

The answer to this burning question was summed up in one succinct Reddit comment,

Seriously double bag it and be an adult.

Now that we've covered some important ground rules, here are some awesome hikes to check out while you're in the area:

